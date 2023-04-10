Kevin’s Newsletter

Henry Herskovitz on Vandals vs. Ann Arbor Protests
Henry Herskovitz on Vandals vs. Ann Arbor Protests

Apr 10, 2023

Henry Herskovitz reports from Ann Arbor, where his weekly protests against the Beth Israel synagogue recently drew the attention of the ADL , which is also targeting my Substack. (Click HERE and scroll down for his full report.)

Final half-hour: Rolf Lindgren and Hanna Bettner discuss their new election denial conspiracy song “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.



