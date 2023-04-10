Henry Herskovitz on Vandals vs. Ann Arbor Protests

Henry Herskovitz reports from Ann Arbor, where his weekly protests against the Beth Israel synagogue recently drew the attention of the ADL , which is also targeting my Substack. (Click HERE and scroll down for his full report.)

Final half-hour: Rolf Lindgren and Hanna Bettner discuss their new election denial conspiracy song “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”





This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit kevinbarrett.substack.com/subscribe