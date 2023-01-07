Helen Buyniski Says “Atrocities Aren’t Accidents”

Helen Buyniski definitely doesn’t buy Ron Unz’s claim that COVID, not vaccines, appears to be primarily responsible for the high death rates of 2021 & 2022. Her new article “Atrocities Aren’t Accidents” begins:

“The information barrier separating establishment media consumers from pandemic heretics who do their own research is unmistakably crumbling. Every day, more doctors and more scientific papers are admitting that the mRNA gene therapy injections they once championed so fervently not only don’t protect the user from catching Covid-19 but may actually destroytheir immune system, stop their hearts, or cause sudden death. Statisticians have incontrovertible proof of excess deaths in previously-healthy young people far outstripping any rise in mortality during the supposed height of the pandemic – or any other time in recent history, for that matter. The utterly avoidable carnage is such that even if we didn’t have an extensive psychological profile of the culprits, there would be no doubt it was premeditated and deliberate.”

Is Helen Buyniski’s position defensible? All informed sources agree that the US, the most wildly profligate nation in the world in health care spending, and the leader in mRNA vaccines, had the 19th highest COVID death rate out of 221 countries and is currently suffering unexplained (ostensibly) non-COVID excess mortality, especially in working-age people.

The US response to COVID was obviously a catastrophic failure. Accident or atrocity? Listen to Helen Buyniski and decide.





