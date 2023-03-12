Greetings from a Brand-New MENA (Middle East/North Africa)

Video link

On this week’s False Flag Weekly News “J-Mike” Springmann fixed his audio glitch and joined me to comment on the week’s top news stories, which were almost all variations on an overriding theme: The Anglo-Zionist Empire has gone off the cliff and, like Wile E. Coyote, hasn’t yet looked down and realized it’s about to plunge to its demise.

The neocons, who took over the empire on 9/11/2001 and have been driving it off the cliff ever since, seem to think they can lie their way out of any self-inflicted predicament. (“We’re an empire now, and we invent our own reality…”) People notice you blew the World Trade Center to kingdom come? Say it was jet fuel. Your bio-attack on China and Iran goes south? First blame batty pangolins, then the W.I.V. Sy Hersh exposes your pipeline terrorism? Start by blaming Putin, then invent some lunatic lie about a couple of lone nut Ukrainians on a private yacht with snorkels and swim fins and waterproof cherry bombs. As they say here in Morocco “ils disent n’importe quoi” (they just make stuff up) or more succinctly in Moroccan Arabic “kaytakhabbaz” (they talk nonsense).

And speaking of Morocco, I woke up in a whole new North Africa yesterday. The MENA region underwent an epic geopolitical shift Friday as China brokered an Iran-Saudi rapprochement. Israel, the biggest loser, is furious. So much for the nutty Zionist dream of dragging the Arab world into a pro-Israel anti-Iran alliance against the wishes of 99% of the people of the region.

The Iran-Saudi deal makes the Moroccan government look good. The big issue here is “territorial integrity” i.e. Moroccan sovereignty over the formerly disputed territories of the Sahara. The government in Rabat has made it clear that all other issues are subordinate. That’s why it entered into the so-called Abraham Accords—not out of any love of the Zionist entity, which is as loathed here as it is everywhere in the region, but as a matter of pure realpolitik that brought US recognition of the Moroccan Sahara.

Now that Iran and Saudi Arabia are repairing their relations, Israel’s regional leverage and indeed its prospects for survival as an apartheid “Jewish State” have been severely curtailed. So as it turns out, Rabat didn’t give much up in return for gaining a significant advantage in its campaign for territorial integrity. Fifty years from now the Moroccan Sahara will still be Moroccan, while the Zionist entity will almost certainly be gone. Moroccan historians may look back and agree that signing the despicable Abraham Accords was the least-worst option.

The China-brokered re-establishment of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia sidelines the Anglo-Zionist warmongers and raises real prospects of peace across the whole MENA region. And while most of the world’s attention is focused on hopes of ending the violence in Yemen and Syria, here in Morocco people are equally interested in prospects of dialing down tensions with Algeria. I am writing this article in an Air B&B in Saidia, less than a ten minutes’ walk from the heavily-militarized Algerian border, which has been closed for decades due to Algeria’s incessant attempts to pry the Moroccan Sahara loose from Morocco. That conflict has worsened recently as Morocco-Israel “normalization” (which is in fact totally abnormal and contradicts the anti-Zionist pro-Palestinian position of the vast majority of Moroccans) has given the Algerian regime a leg up in its efforts to rally the region in support of its position. Now that the Zionists are sidelined and well on their way to becoming a non-factor, and Moroccan sovereignty in the Moroccan Sahara is increasingly established and accepted, there is no reason why Algeria shouldn’t throw in the proverbial towel, accept that the Moroccan Sahara is Moroccan, and normalize relations with Rabat. After all, if Iran and Saudi Arabia—two nations with clashing ideologies and very different languages and cultures—can work it out, why can’t Morocco and Algeria, with their very similar languages and cultures, do the same?





