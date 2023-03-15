Federal Whistleblower Asks Seymour Hersh About 9/11, WTC-7, JFK Coup

Video link

At a National Press Club event in Washington DC yesterday, March 14, retired federal agent and whistleblower Karl Golovin asked Seymour Hersh pointed questions about Nordstream, 9/11, and WTC-7, and then handed Hersh a copy of Laurent Guyenot's book The Unspoken Kennedy Truth, which blames Israel for JFK's assassination.

Golovin’s question referenced Tucker Carlson’s recent comments about WTC-7 on the show REDACTED. In the above interview Golovin discusses driving across the Nevada desert with Tucker Carlson in 2008 and trying to convince Carlson to investigate 9/11.

Karl Golovin retired in 2007 as a Special Agent of the U.S. Customs Service (by then known as DHS/ICE). In November 2001, while working in the U.S. Customs Service's Office of Internal Affairs, Golovin was among USCS/IA agents assigned duties at Ground Zero and Fresh Kils Landfill, including sifting the rubble of WTC-7.

Golovin served as Security Director of the Ron Paul 2008 Presidential Campaign.





