David Rovics on the Gaza Ghetto Uprising

Singer-songwriter David Rovics, author of the classic "(9/11) Reichstag Fire," joins us just minutes after Israel blew up the al-Ahli Baptist hospital, killing more than 500 doctors, nurses, and patients. Though everyone knows that Israel did it, almost certainly deliberately—the Palestinians don’t have bombs that powerful, and Israel routinely slaughters civilians en masse for sport—Western media continues to gaslight its audience with rabid pro-genocide propaganda echoing Israel’s obscene claims that the Palestinians blew up their own hospital. And now Biden has joined the chorus of big lies.

After trying to wrap our heads around the evil of Zionist genocide, we turn to David's new article "The Gaza Ghetto Uprising." In it he points out:

“Living in the ‘West,’ consuming what passes for mainstream media in the West, it would be almost as hard to understand the motives and methods of the Jewish Fighting Organization in 1943 by reading Nazi propaganda as it would be to understand Hamas today through the western media’s distorted lens.”

Calling Western media the heirs of Goebbels may be an insult to Goebbels. When will Americans figure out that the Israelis and Israeli-owned Western MSM lie like they breathe?

Al-Aqsa Storm was never about killing civilians. It was originally intended to target IDF border outposts, grab a few (preferably military) hostages, and return to Gaza. When IDF resistance collapsed unexpectedly Hamas opportunistically just kept going, looking for military targets and hostages. There were no massacres of unarmed civilians by Hamas. They were under strict orders not to harm civilians. The only large-scale massacres of civilians were by the IDF, whose doctrine is to use overwhelming firepower to annihilate both hostages and hostage-takers (hostages being a political liability). The majority of Israeli civilian dead were killed by the IDF. See: Israeli forces shot their own civilians, kibbutz survivor says.

US MSM, led by the more serious outlets (WaPo and NYT) are gradually moving toward more truthful, revisionist accounts. Unfortunately propaganda is all about first impressions, so once again, genocidal terrorists have been portrayed as victims, while moral and ethical resistance fighters have been slandered in service to genocide.

Note: I will appear on the Richie Allen Show today at 5:25 pm UK/Morocco time (12:25 Eastern).





