Bishop Richard Williamson: "The Jews Have a Vision: World Domination"

Traditionalist Catholic Bishop Richard Williamson is known for forthrightly speaking the truth about sensitive subjects. I don’t agree with everything he says, which is natural and inevitable since I follow a different religion. But I respect his courage and agree with his interpretations of the JFK assassination, 9/11, and the 7/7 London bombings. What will he have to say, I wondered, about the accelerating Zionist genocide of Palestine?

Below are some lightly-edited excerpts from the interview. -KB

One cannot trust a single thing that these vile media produce. They're just absolutely in the hands of the enemies of God.

These Jews in Israel, who are normal human beings inside Israel, are leading apparently normal human lives, yet are committing these incredible atrocities…the Israelis apparently have an expression, ‘mowing the lawn,’ for these incursions by which they just go in with tanks and slaughter people with nothing but rocks and stones.

The Jews have a vision. Their vision is of themselves dominating the entire world. They do have a vision, whereas the faithless, apostatizing Jews and non-Jews, mainly non-Jews, have got no vision at all.

What is England today standing for? What are its values? The Conservative Party is… empty. Labour is hardly any better. What vision is there except of swimming pools and supermarkets? That's the vision…sheer materialism (as opposed to) the ancient vision of the Jews as the chosen race of God to lead and guide humanity. They were meant to be the light of the nations. But ever since they crucified Christ, they are the darkness of the nations and the great cause of the suffering of the nations, which of course is part of God's plan. He uses them as a scourge to lay across the backs of apostatizing mankind.

Whenever mankind turns away from God then God needs at hand a scourge to lay across people's backs so life becomes so horrible that they come back to God. Because he didn't create this universe in order to populate hell. He created it to populate heaven.

The whole thing is profoundly religious. It turns on the crucifying of Christ, and the Jews from then on changing their mission from that of serving God to that of serving the devil. Because from the moment that they crucified Christ, they were determined to become the servants of the devil instead of the servants of Christ.

Q: Could anti-Christ be Zionist? That is, the Jews, as you say, rejected Christ. They reviled Christ. They reviled Mary. They've, as you say, been working against Christianity all this time and rejecting the truth of God. And today we have them even rejecting that part of their religion that says “we need to wait for our Messiah.” And now they say “we will be our own Messiah by going and committing genocide. And we're going to tear down the Al-Aqsa Mosque and put up a blood sacrifice temple to usher in the new Messiah.” To me, that new Messiah would be the Antichrist, wouldn't he?

I don't know. There are a lot of things about the Antichrist that I honestly don't know I know what St. Paul says of him, which is the Word of God and Scripture. That is the most reliable thing that I know about the Antichrist, but there's a lot more that I don't know about him…

But in any case, the Jews definitely want to, as you say, seize Temple Mount. They definitely want to destroy the Temple, the present Temple, the present Mohammedan Temple on Temple Mount. They definitely want to build the third temple. They tried under Julian the Apostate in the 300s after Christ. It didn't work, because there was a miracle of balls of fire coming out of the earth and absolutely preventing the workers from building that temple. But Julian the Apostate wanted to do it.

They cannot recreate the Jewish priesthood, because a Jewish priest was a priest back in the time of the Old Testament, not by any ordination, but only by his race. If he belonged to the tribe of Levi, whether he wanted to or not, from his birth he was a priest, if he was a male. They can't reproduce that because the fires held in the temple by the Jews, with the genealogy of all the Jews, were destroyed with the temple.

I don't know whether the priests in the Jewish worship, which Zionist Jews are dreaming of, back in the Third Temple in Jerusalem, which is going to be the headquarters of the New World Order, will have as its capital Jerusalem. This is their dream. Whether they will succeed in building the Third Temple is anybody's guess. God knows, and I don't know, and a lot of people don't know.

Is the Freemasonic obsession with the Temple due to Jews' control of Freemasonry?

Yes. Jews molded Freemasonry. Jews created Freemasonry in the 1700s. It was launched in London, 1717. They created Freemasonry because they were still forbidden to take any leading part in Christian or post-Christian society. The Protestant countries still had something against the Jews. The wisdom of Christian Europe, of Christian civilization, had been to keep the Jews in check and not allow them to penetrate into influential posts of society, where they would poison the Christian society and make it Jewish. Today, what we've got is the Jews penetrating the Catholic Church and bending it to their wishes and to their religion, to their refusal of Christ, completely un-Catholicising the Catholic Church.

It's a feat. They have gifts. They have extraordinary gifts.

(Link to Gideon Levy video mentioned in the interview)





