Barrie Zwicker on Graeme MacQueen - and more

Barrie Zwicker “was the first mainstream journalist in the world to go on air (in January 2002) and ask hard questions about the official story of 9/11.” He “was Director of the International Citizens’ Inquiry Into 9/11, held in Toronto May 25-30 May 2004, at University of Toronto’s Convocation Hall. It featured 40 presenters from three continents. He sparked the citizens’ inquiry which he first proposed in late October 2003.” Barrie’s book Towers of Deception and his films The Great Conspiracy and The End of Suburbia are highly recommended. Barrie will be participating in tomorrow’s tribute to another 9/11 truth legend, the late Graeme MacQueen. It will take place at the 9/11 War Room’s zoom link 4 to 5:30 pm Eastern on Saturday, June 24, and is sponsored by several /11 truth groups including the Lawyers’ Committeeand the new International Center for 9/11 Justice.





