Barbara Honegger on "Hostage Crises" 1980 & 2023

Four decades ago, Barbara Honegger left the Reagan White House and blew the whistle on the treasonous 1980 October Surprise secret deal between Reagan operatives including George H.W. Bush and William Casey and elements of the Iranian government. In exchange for promises of US support, the Iranians agreed to keep their US hostages locked up until Reagan’s inauguration, spoiling then-President Carter’s chances of freeing the hostages and winning the election. Honegger’s revelations were classified as a “baseless conspiracy theory” by mainstream media until last March, when a new whistleblower, Ben Barnes, confirmed the truth of the story and even convinced The New York Times.

Today the Western media is beating the drums about another hostage crisis—this time involving the 200 or so surviving Israelis being held in Gaza. (The Israelis killed hundreds of their own hostages on October 7, and since have killed around 50 more in their genocidal bombing campaign.)

The fate of the Israeli hostages in Gaza could seal that of Netanyahu, just as the ordeal of the US hostages in 1980 ended the political career of Jimmy Carter.

Barbara Honegger, MS, has served tours in the Ronald Reagan White House and at the Department of Justice. From 1995 to 2011 she was Senior Military Affairs Writer at the Naval Postgraduate School, the top U.S. military science and technology graduate research university. She is the author of October Surprise on the Iran side of of the Iran/Contra scandal and has since 9/11 been among the leading researchers and public speakers documenting the falseness of the official narrative, producing, among other works, the YouTube documentaries Behind The Smoke Curtain: What Happened at The Pentagon on 9/11, and What Didn't, and Why It Matters

and 9/11 Museum Virtual Walking Tour, and the white paper The Pentagon Attack Papers. Her work has been recognized by both U.S. and international Truth Movement organizations. She has served as a Board Member of the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry and a founding member of Political Leaders for 9/11 Truth. She holds a BA from Stanford, an MS from JFK University, and masters level certification in national security decision-making from the Naval War College. Ms. Honegger has run twice for Congress in California.