Shelves are empty. Parents can't find formula to feed their babies. Is this a sign of the End Times? That was the topic of today’s khutbah (see above).

Whether or not the end of the world is nigh, my 7 pm Central live radio broadcast is definitely nigh, so I’d better hurry up and tell you about it:

Listen live 7 to 9 pm Central (8 to 10 pm Eastern) at Revolution.Radio and click HERE to learn more about tonight’s guests and topics.

And then there is tomorrow’s False Flag Weekly News with Dr. E. Michael Jones:

Check out the stories "E-Mike" and I will cover, and watch live or archived, at:



https://kevinbarrett.heresycentral.is/2022/05/jewish-heroes-evacuate/

Thank you for paying attention, and enjoy the show(s)!

Kevin