They cry out while they genocide you

“There are no schools left in Gaza because there are no children left.” That’s one of the kinder, gentler slogans chanted by Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam.

Max Blumenthal tweets: “Many videos going around of Israeli soccer goons vandalizing property in Amsterdam, attacking cops and bystanders, and ripping down Palestinian flags. Now this fascist infestation is playing the victim and waiting for airlifts back to the colonies.” He adds: “Here are the Israeli Nazis chanting for the slaughter of Arab children after tearing down Palestinian flags and refusing to honor the moment of silence for Valencia. Sounds like some locals got fed up with these demons and decided to take out the trash.”

Max Blumenthal can say what he thinks because he is Jewish and enjoys Jewish privilege. But I am prevented by terms of service agreements from doing the same. Hate speech now means “speech the Jews hate,” and support for illegal violence or terrorism means “supporting the non-Jewish side in any fight between Jews and non-Jews.”

So though I can’t tell you how I feel about the genocide-perp rioters getting beat up in Amsterdam, I will be happy to let you know how everyone else here in Morocco feels. Below is a video of an open-air theatrical protest in Casablanca showing what Moroccans plan to do to Israeli war criminals: Dress them in orange, give them a fair trial, condemn them, and hang them by their necks until dead.

And Morocco is a traditionally Jew-friendly country that has always wanted to help the Zionists and broker a two-state deal that, though grossly unfair to Palestinians, would be something they could at least live with. Indeed, Morocco is probably the most philosemitic and “only moderately anti-Zionist” state in the whole MENA region. But the Zionists, with their 13-month genocide of Gaza, have burned their bridges. Nobody in the region, and increasingly the world, can ignore the fact that the Zionists are a cancer that needs to be excised, by any means necessary.

I’m not saying I feel that way. As Nixon once explained, “that would be wrong.” But that is definitely how billions of people all over the world feel. From here on out, any Israeli who ventures outside the borders of Occupied Palestine, without making it clear that they oppose the genocide, will be lucky if all they get is a good beating. And if they stay, they will go down in the coming Masada 2.0. It almost makes you feel sorry for the genocidal scumbags.

Moroccans would never beat up genocidal thugs like those mean Dutch people did. They would rather greet them with orange jumpsuits and ropes.

The Media Will Be Excised Too

By portraying rampaging genocide supporters and perpetrators as victims, when everyone with social media can see what really happened in Amsterdam, mainstream media is unmasking itself. If the pathological liars and tribal psychopaths who used ethnic nepotism to gain control of the media continue to cover for the genocidal Zionist thugs (see screenshot atop this article) they too will be lucky if all they wind up with is a good beating. There are an ever-growing number of folks out there who want to dress the Western media oligarchs in orange jumpsuits and try them right alongside the other war criminals.

More and more people are noticing the discrepancy between realities they can witness on social media (outright genocide in Gaza, genocidal hooligans getting what’s coming to them in Amsterdam) and the media spin (poor persecuted Jews facing “a new Kristallnacht”). If what happened in Amsterdam is the new Kristallnacht, what does that say about the old Kristallnact?

Jewish storytellers, starting with the ones who composed and/or distorted the Old Testament, insist that the whole history of the Jewish people is one of absolute innocence, undeserved suffering, and horrific persecution by rabid antisemites, otherwise known as “goyim” or non-Jews. Fortunately the evil non-Jews, who endlessly persecute Jews for no reason whatsoever, always lose: “They tried to kill us, we won, let’s eat” is the proverbial definition of every Jewish holiday.

Since World War II Jews have captured Western media, blown up their dubious Holocaust narrative to gargantuan proportions, and inflicted it on the world in the same way the authorities inflicted their stories on Alex in A Clockwork Orange.

The result has been that for the first time in history, the goyim were successfully conditioned to believe the Jews’ tribal propaganda. Post-World War II and pre-Gaza, we all agreed that the problems Jews have faced with their neighbors, everywhere they have ever gone, were always the neighbors’ fault.

Take Palestine. Clearly the Palestinians should have just rolled over and genocided themselves when they were informed that the Jews were going to take position of the land their genocidal deity Yahweh had supposedly offered them thousands of years ago.

Plenty of fatamericans still think that. But hardly anybody else does.

From the righteous Jewish slaughter of 75,000 Persian men, women, and children recounted in the Book of Esther, to the Egyptians struck down by plagues and miraculously parting-then-unparting seas, to the mass slaughter of Philistines and Amalekites and everybody else who gets in the Jews’ way, the right to lie and kill and exploit and commit genocide and come out of it pretending you were the good guy has been the Jews’ self-appointed God-given right since the beginning of time.

But we are now living in the End Times, the time of Apocalypse, i.e. unveiling. These people are in the process of unveiling who they really are…in Gaza, in Amsterdam, and God only knows where next. Those with eyes to see will become, sooner or later, the instruments of divine justice.