Kevin’s Newsletter

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Atty. Dave Meiswinkle on National ARM vs. COVID Crimes
0:00
-56:49

Atty. Dave Meiswinkle on National ARM vs. COVID Crimes

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Sep 01, 2023

Attorney Dave Meiswinkle sued the New Jersey State Police in an attempt to force the release of the original photographs taken by the Dancing Israelis, four Mossad (“Urban Moving Systems”) spies who were set up to film the Twin Towers before the first plane hit, and who were subsequently caught wildly celebrating the successful attack. Having left the L…



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit kevinbarrett.substack.com/subscribe

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kevin Barrett · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture