Andrei Martyanov on Russia-Ukraine & “Disintegration” of US
The true strategic picture is very different from the MSM propaganda version
Mar 05, 2022
Andrei Martyanov discusses his new book Disintegration: Indicators of the Coming American Collapse in light of ongoing events in Ukraine. From his latest blog post: “Europe willingly committed suicide and reduced itself to a lunch for the US.” He quotes Tony Wood: “Why didn’t the government of Germany guarantee in writing that it would veto any additional NATO membership? It would have solved at least half of the problem. Why didn’t any other NATO government do so? And what are they doing now? Where are their initiatives for peace? It is over. The Ukraine is gone. Russia has won. Energy and wheat prices have doubled. With inciting a longer fight Europe only increases its own losses.”

Martyanov: “Russia is the largest wheat exporter in the world. I will omit here data on strategic resources such as rare-earth metals and fertilizers, of which Russia and Belarus account for almost 40% of world supply and you can draw the picture yourself. Europe, meanwhile, lost more than 160 million people market (Russia and Belarus) and with upcoming addition of another 20-25 millions in Ukraine, we are looking at 180-185 million. This is serious, folks, especially considering the fact that modern Russia is not poor on average and is able to pay. Good job, Europe.  Good luck in your new life, whatever is left of it.”

ANDREI MARTYANOV is an expert on Russian military and naval issues. He was born in Baku, USSR in 1963. He graduated from the Kirov Naval Red Banner Academy and served as an officer on the ships and staff position of Soviet Coast Guard through 1990. He took part in the events in the Caucasus which led to the collapse of the Soviet Union. In mid-1990s he moved to the United States where he currently works as Laboratory Director in a commercial aerospace group. He is a frequent blogger on the US Naval Institute Blog. He is author of Losing Military Supremacy, The (Real) Revolution in Military Affairs, and Disintegration: Indicators of the Coming American Collapse.

