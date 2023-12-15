Anarchist Nicky Reid Says “Jews Must Join the Intifada”

Should Jews be rising up against Zionism in general, and the bloodthirsty Netanyahu regime in particular? That’s the contention of Nicky Reid, a colleague of my favorite anarchist guest, Keith Preston of Attack the System. Check out Nicky’s new article:

The Jews Must Join the Intifada Against the State of Israel

Nicky also recently pointed out that numerous pillars of the antiwoke movement, erstwhile champions of free speech, have suddenly started censoring and silencing anyone who defends Palestine against genocide.

Nicky Reid is an agoraphobic anarcho-genderqueer gonzo blogger from Central Pennsylvania and assistant editor for Attack the System. You can find her online at Exile in Happy Valley.





