Alen Salerian on JFK Assassination & More
Alen Salerian on JFK Assassination & More

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Sep 05, 2023
Transcript

Dr. Alen Salerian, a former FBI psychiatrist turned JFK assassination researcher, recently published an article in the European Journal of Pharmaceutical and Medical Research entitled “What Caused President Kennedy’s Throat Wound?”   Dr. Salerian’s answer: A poisoned flechette, not a bullet. He also has a new website devoted to his JFK-Oswald paintings.

