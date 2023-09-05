Alen Salerian on JFK Assassination & More

Dr. Alen Salerian, a former FBI psychiatrist turned JFK assassination researcher, recently published an article in the European Journal of Pharmaceutical and Medical Research entitled “What Caused President Kennedy’s Throat Wound?” Dr. Salerian’s answer: A poisoned flechette, not a bullet. He also has a new website devoted to his JFK-Oswald paintings.
