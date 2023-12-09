Alan Sabrosky on the Fate of “Israel” and Its American Colony

Alan Sabrosky made alt-media headlines in 2010 when he appeared on my radio show and said: “They did it. I have had long conversations over the past two weeks with contacts at the US Army War College, at the Marine Corps headquarters, and I’ve made it absolutely clear in both cases that it is 100% certain that 9/11 was a Mossad operation.” Since then Dr. Sabrosky has become a notable but much-censored critic of the Zionist genocide of Palestine and occupation of America. Today he considers whether the Zionist entity has a future in the wake of its accelerated genocide campaign: Has it “crossed its Rubicon” and/or found itself in an “impossible dilemma“? Can it silence American genocide critics by forcing Congress to pass laws equating anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism? And is the same Jewish Lobby that has burned the First Amendment and made America complicit in genocide also responsible for opening the borders, as the “great replacement conspiracy theory” has it?

Retired Marine Corps officer Dr. Alan Sabrosky is the former Head of Strategic Studies at the US Army War College. He expresses his Jewish heritage via cuisine, not foreign policy.





This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit kevinbarrett.substack.com/subscribe