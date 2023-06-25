Alan Sabrosky on "Feminine Dystopia"

Click on the above image for the video of our earlier conversation about universities; listen to the podcast audio link for the new show about “feminine dystopia.” As I said in the new interview, our universities started going crazy when they were disproportionately male; whereas in Iran, the fact that the majority of the students are women, who are well-represented in most fields, hasn’t made the Islamic Republic’s universities go crazy. So I doubt that women are the real culprits. Neoliberal capitalism, not this or that gender or ethnicity, is the real problem.

Alan Sabrosky, former Head of Strategic Studies at the US Army War College, came on my radio show in 2010 (and later went on Press TV) to declare that "Israel did 9/11, period." To say he stirred up a hornets' nest would be understating things.

Today "Doc" Sabrosky lives up to his title “The Most Censored Man in America” by discussing new his ultra-censorable article "Feminine Dystopia: From Mystique to Monster." Sabrosky begins by citing Orwell: “It was always the women, and above all the young ones, who were the most bigoted adherents of the Party, the swallowers of slogans, the amateur spies and nosers-out of unorthodoxy.” Surveying the history of American feminism from temperance advocates and suffragettes to today's woke-ettes, he controversially concludes: "Politics, law, higher education, the armed forces (except for health services) and police (again except for some dealing with women and children), and especially the government at any level must be closed (to women) – and kept closed."

Quite a few censors and gatekeepers are going to say that Dr. Sabrosky's mouth "must be closed — and kept closed." But here on Truth Jihad Radio we welcome provocative, taboo-shredding ideas, and enjoy discussing them.