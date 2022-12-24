Alan Sabrosky and Cat McGuire on “Unsettled History: The Useful Abuse of the Holocaust”

This is the second hour of the Dec. 23 live show. The discussion frequently refers to the first hour with Daniel Pinchbeck.

Alan Sabrosky and editorial associate Cat McGuire discuss their new essay “Unsettled History: The Useful Abuse of the Holocaust.” It begins with a meditation on Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that Facebook would no longer permit “misinformation about settled historical events,” and goes on to question just how “settled” historical events can ever be, with the Holocaust being a case in point.

Alan Sabrosky (Ph.D., University of Michigan) is a writer and consultant specializing in national and international security affairs. In December 1988, he received the Superior Civilian Service Award after more than five years of service at the U.S. Army War College as Director of Studies, Strategic Studies Institute, and holder of the General of the Army Douglas MacArthur Chair of Research. He is listed in WHO’S WHO IN THE EAST (23rd ed.). A Marine Corps Vietnam veteran and a 1986 graduate of the U.S. Army War College, Dr. Sabrosky’s teaching and research appointments have included the United States Military Academy, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Middlebury College and Catholic University; while in government service, he held concurrent adjunct professorships at Georgetown University and the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS). Dr. Sabrosky has lectured widely on defense and foreign affairs in the United States and abroad.