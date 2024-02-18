US Administration Greenlights Genocide - Supplies the Bombs - Threatens UN Ceasefire Veto - Mumbles Something About a Ceasefire

My new, brief interview with Ofogh TV, Tehran

As war intensifies between Israeli regime and Palestinians, what is your general opinion about what is going on in Rafah?

Well, about one and a half million Palestinians are in Rafah. Many of them have been forced there by genocidal Israeli bombing of their homes and their life support systems. Now the Israeli regime's leaders are saying they are planning to invade Rafah, and the American administration is responding by telling them not to, or rather discouraging it.

However, the American administration is continuing to supply the bombs that the Zionist regime is dropping on innocent Palestinian civilians, and that it will use if it attacks Rafah and invades Rafah as it's threatening to. And rather than cutting off the supply of bombs — so far the Americans have supplied the Zionists with 20,000 bombs — the Zionists are now asking for thousands more.

And the Americans have agreed. The Biden administration is not even asking Congress, but going over the heads of Congress to supply the Zionists with thousands more bombs to drop on innocent Palestinians.

And the Biden administration has not threatened to cut off these bombs in the event of an all-out Zionist attack on Rafah. On the contrary, it has said that it will continue to supply the Zionists with these bombs no matter what. [And the US is now threatening to veto a UN ceasefire resolution.]

So it's unclear whether the American administration really has any interest in slowing, much less stopping the genocide in Gaza. It says it does. It says it wants a ceasefire. But the US administration has not backed up its words with actions.





