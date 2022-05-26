Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Two Interviews and a Sermon
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -58:23
-58:23

Two Interviews and a Sermon

Middle East geopolitics on Press TV, baby formula apocalypse on Radio Islam International, and "The Cure for Mass Formation Psychosis" in the log cabin mini-mosque
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
May 26, 2022
Share

First 25 minutes: My May 23 interview on Press TV. Does the new 12-part agreement between Iran and Oman signal a regional shift, as former Western clients and puppets assert their independence as sovereign nations? As the world grows multipolar, will the West Asian region expel US imperialists and Zionist colonizers?

Next 6 minutes: On Friday May 20 I discussed the baby formula crisis on Radio Islam International shortly before giving a khutbah on the topic.

Final 28 minutes: My April 27 khutbah “The Cure for Mass Formation Psychosis.”

Discussion about this episode

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett