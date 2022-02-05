Activists Rashid Daoud and Martin Hill make their livings as long-haul truck drivers. What do they think of the Freedom Convoy occupying Ottawa—and the likelihood that US truckers will follow suit? As Politico reported yesterday: “As hard as it is to imagine, President Biden’s political fortunes are about to get worse. The massive trucker convoy that crossed Canada to protest against that country’s new vaccine mandates will almost certainly be replicated in the U.S. and will bring with it huge headaches for the Biden White House.”
Truckers Rashid Daoud and Martin Hill Discuss Freedom Convoy
Feb 05, 2022
Truth Jihad Radio
