Tom Luongo: Why Russia Will Win the Energy War
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -55:51
-55:51

Tom Luongo: Why Russia Will Win the Energy War

Kevin Barrett
Apr 23, 2022
Tom Luongo of Gold Goats n’ Guns opens his new article: “This day has been a long time coming. From the moment, more than a decade ago, when it was finally admitted that Europe was destined to be an energy importer, we were going to see the climax of the showdown between the West and Russia.

“Europe as energy importer always meant that time was on Russia’s side. All it had to do was draw the conflict out long enough, survive long enough, to force Europe into submission. Russia has the energy Europe needs, no one else can supply it, therefore the final decision will be to accept this fate.”

Tom says Russian energy and gold will ultimately defeat the Western banksters’ fiat debt currency.

