"The Unmanly Lynching of Andrew Tate" (K. Barrett Bilali)
"The Unmanly Lynching of Andrew Tate" (K. Barrett Bilali)

Jun 13, 2023
K(evin) Barrett Bilali argues that Andrew Tate, like Donald Trump, is the victim of political prosecution. Has Tate been arrested and held without charges for six months because the authorities don't like his social and political views?

“The Tate brothers are either devils incarnate or the last defenders of manhood, depending on news reports or whichever echo chamber you choose to inhabit.  But the fate of these two black American citizens is of great concern to those who maintain a balanced moral compass and look beyond their personal biases and prejudices.” -K. Barrett Bilali

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
