Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
“The Evolution of Beauty” with Eric Walberg and Josh Mitteldorf
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -57:54
-57:54

“The Evolution of Beauty” with Eric Walberg and Josh Mitteldorf

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Oct 08, 2022
Share

Podcaster’s note: You could have listened to this show last weekend if you’d gotten a paid subscription to my Substack.

Should Darwin’s thesis be rewritten as “the survival of the most gorgeous”? That’s the takeaway from Richard Prum’s The evolution of beauty: How Darwin’s forgotten theory of mate choice shapes the animal world — and us (2017) according to Eric Walberg’s new review. Joining Eric to discuss Prum’s book is anti-aging scientist and evolutionary theorist Josh Mitteldorf.

Discussion about this episode

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett