This Sunday, I wrote an article called “The Crucifixion of the Original Judeo-Christians.” It’s scheduled to appear in the next issue of American Free Press.

Around the same time I was writing the article, a U.S. Air Force service member named Aaron Bushnell burned himself to death in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C.

The audio file above is my reading of the article, dedicated to Aaron Bushnell. Extract:

Today, the babies being maimed and murdered by Zionist bombs are multi-generational grandchildren of Abraham and Moses and multi-generational grand-nieces and grand-nephews of Jesus. The suffering, screaming mothers of those martyred Palestinian children are the descendants of the family of Mary.

As I write this in late February, 2024, the Zionists have murdered almost 30,000 original Judeo-Christians since October, most of them women and children crushed beneath the rubble of buildings. Their slow, agonizing deaths resemble crucifixions, which “lead to death by suffocation and exhaustion. The shoulders have to support the weight of the body and it gets progressively harder to take a breath” (Wikipedia). Like crucifixion, the weight of rubble kills by slow suffocation and exhaustion.





