Thaddeus Kozinski on “What Plato can Teach us about Covid 19”

Philosophy and humanities teacher Thaddeus Kozinski, author of Modernity as Apocalypse: Sacred Nihilism and the Counterfeits of Logos, discusses his new essays “What Plato can Teach us about Covid 19” and “Covid 19: The Warning.”

Kozinski writes: “The last eighteen months is perhaps the demonstrative proof that Plato was right…” How so? As Plato knew, “the vast majority of us need a polis as well as a Church, one that unites us, not in the isolated and isolating ‘pursuit of happiness,’ but in the communal enjoyment of happiness, in the knowledge, love, and celebration of the Good in the Real.” But the post-Enlightenment secular liberal state explicitly takes no position on the Good and the Real…at least not until a contrived state of emergency panics the population into blindly submitting to the rulers’ Evil Illusion.

In “Covid 19: The Warning” Kozinski holds nothing back: “What I mean, then, by ‘the Covid-19 pandemic’ is the installation, under the cloud of a hoax pandemic and engineered ‘virus’ (in truth, as Dr. Judy Mikovitz has proven, a pandemic of retro-virus diseases caused by decades of poisonous, animal-DNA infected vaccinations, now being deliberately triggered through the unleashing of a bio-engineered pathogen under the name Sars 2-Covid) of a global religion of Satan-worship commanding our obedience to the Great Lie and the fear and hatred of all that is true, good, and beautiful, including psychotically fearful, masked zombies celebrating their forced isolation and torture…”