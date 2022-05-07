Kevin’s Newsletter
Thaddeus Kozinski: “Foucault Told the Truth”
Thaddeus Kozinski: “Foucault Told the Truth”

About the Kingdom of Darkness
Kevin Barrett
May 07, 2022
Prof. Thaddeus Kozinski says “Foucault Told the Truth.” Subhead: “About the Kingdom of Darkness.” The essay begins: “Michel Foucault was committed to the ‘truth’ that discourse is nothing but the surreptitiously coercive use of power, and the more hidden the power, the more effective the coercion. The power hiding behind claims to truth is so all-pervasive and effective that the very person who speaks and listens to discourse is itself its product and mouthpiece.”

Kozinski argues that Foucault’s words apply in spades to the scamdemic era: “2020 was the inauguration of the global institutionalization of the corruption of discourse, and the Plandemic was its inaugural event. Domestic terrorism by the government (shutting down businesses, imprisoning the healthy, imposing the wearing of oxygen-depleting masks, etc.) and the deliberate democide of the world’s population through a mandatory poison injection were successfully translated into the discourse of ‘public health.’ And in case there were still some leftover non-corrupted elements of discourse lying around, as well as to reinforce the mass corruption to irreversible levels, in 2022 they held the second inauguration in Ukraine, wherein supporting a literal Nazi genocide of Russian-speaking Ukrainians was successfully translated into ‘fighting for freedom.’ In the meantime, self-mutilation became gender-freedom, conditioning children to tolerate and even desire being molested, inclusive curriculum, and let’s not forget the less-recent transformation of child-murder into reproductive health and elderly-murder into death with dignity.”

Did the oligarchs who orchestrated the scamdemic read Foucault (alongside Orwell) as a how-to manual? Let’s ask Prof. Kozinski!

Note: The conversation references this Vanity Fair piece by James Pogue about the New Right.

Kevin Barrett
