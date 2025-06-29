Target: Bibi

My friend Gordon Duff—a Marine Corps/CIA black ops vet and master gunsmith with an amazing firearms collection—once told me: “I don’t mind killing people, I just got tired of killing the wrong people.” The always-quotable Gordon, with his darkly humorous hyperbole, was making a serious point: If you work for the American national security state, your job mostly entails threatening and killing relatively good people on behalf of seriously bad ones.

Donald Trump, the pathetic slave of genocidal Israeli gangsters, has taken that irony to the next level with his hilariously insane threats against Sayyid Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran. Even the ultra-Zionist Daily Beast, inured (as we all are) to Trump’s ever-escalating lunacy, found Trump’s rabid slobbering a wee bit over the top.

Here is a screenshot of Trump’s rabid rant demanding that Ayatollah Khamenei thank him for “SAVING HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH.”

Trump’s crazed, thuggish, childishly illiterate screed is so bizarrely wrong on so many levels it’s hard to envision it as an actual statement by a head of state. First and most obviously, that’s not the way to address a revered religious scholar who is seven years your senior and far ahead of you in IQ points, educational attainments, manners and morals, and general gravitas. If Trump’s intention were to make himself a laughing stock, while permanently alienating not just the government of Iran but all Iranians, not to mention most of the world’s population, he could hardly have crafted a more perfect diatribe.

Trump is especially incensed that Iran’s Supreme Leader is claiming victory over Israel and the US. But the Rahbar’s claim is accurate. The war was supposedly aimed at denying Iran nuclear weapons. Yet it vastly increased the likelihood of Iran’s developing and deploying such weapons. As I wrote for a forthcoming American Free Press article:

The indisputable reality is that the Israeli-American war on Iran—or on its nuclear program, as JD Vance insists—has backfired. If there had been no war, and instead Trump had revived the JCPOA nuclear agreement, Iran would have continued developing its civilian nuclear program while deliberately choosing not to build nuclear weapons. Iran hates nuclear weapons for religious reasons, and does not want to build them. But now that Iran has been viciously bushwhacked by Israel, and stabbed in the back by the White House and the International Atomic Energy Agency—both of which conspired to assist Israel’s sneak attack—it is almost certain to build and/or purchase a nuclear weapon in short order to deter such attacks. Putin’s advisor Dmitry Medvedev has stated: “A number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads.” And now Iran will conceal its nuclear program from the IAEA, which by conspiring with Israel to attack NPT-compliant Iran has made itself irrelevant.

The Israeli and American aggressors also hoped to force an Iranian surrender entailing the end of Iran’s rocket program and relations with regional allies. That, too, is off the table. Iran’s rockets proved a formidable deterrent to Israel’s aggression, forcing the Israelis to run to the Americans for help.

And regime change, the Zio-Americans’ unstated objective, is further away then ever:

Trump’s crazed threat, coupled with an insistence that the Rahbar thank him for saving him from “A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH,” hilariously misreads his interlocutor. The Rahbar of Iran is 86 years old and has spent much of his life in courageous and honorable resistance to Zionist genocide and thuggish US imperialism. As a thoughtful and pious Muslim, he would be overjoyed at the prospect of martyrdom at the hands of Great Satan Trump or Little Satan Netanyahu, which would guarantee him a place in the highest levels of Paradise. (Shia Islam, the Rahbar’s school of thought, particularly valorizes martyrdom.)

Obviously Trump is messing with the wrong guy.

The West Asian leader Trump should threaten, or better yet execute, is the wanted-for-genocide war criminal Benjamin Mileikowsky, who operates under the alias “Bibi Netanyahu.” Mileikowsky is a gangster like Trump who knows or suspects he’s going to hell. Such people, who have made worldly pleasures their false god, fear death with all the fear in their cravenly rusted-out hearts.

Trump and Netanayhu—the dumb big gangster/satan and the shrewder little one—speak the same language: ThugSpeak. If Trump issued a crude threat against Netanyahu, Bibi would be alarmed, because he greatly fears death, and operates on Trump’s bullying wavelength. What’s more, everything Trump falsely says about Iran and the Rahbar would be true if he were saying it about Israel and Bibi. Here is the corrected version of Trump’s rant:

Why would the so-called “Prime Minister,” Benjamin “Bibi Netanyahu” Mileikowsky, of the war torn Country of “Israel,” say so blatantly and foolishly that he won the War with Iran, when he knows his statement is a lie, it is not so. As a man of Talmudic faith, I guess he is supposed to lie. His Country was decimated, his evil Strategic Sites were OBLITERATED, and I knew EXACTLY where he was sheltered, and would not let the U.S. Armed Forces, by far the Greatest and Most Powerful in the World, terminate his life. I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH, and he does not have to say, “THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP!” In fact, in the final act of the War, I demanded that Iran refrain from firing a very large group of rockets, which were heading directly to Tel Aviv, looking for a big day, perhaps the final knockout! Tremendous damage would have ensued, and many Israelis would have been killed. It was going to be the biggest attack of the War, by far. But instead of thanks and a promise to quit starting wars and committing genocide, I get hit with the opposite and immediately dropped all US aid to “Israel.” “Israel” has to get back into the World Order flow, give up its nuclear weapons, apologize for killing JFK and doing 9/11 and committing genocide, or things will only get worse for them. They are always so angry, hostile, genocidal, and unhappy, and look at what it has gotten them - A burned out, blown up Country, with no future, a decimated Military, a horrible Economy, and DEATH all around them. They have no hope, and it will only get worse! I wish the leadership of Israel would realize that you often get more with HONEY than you do with VINEGAR. PEACE!!!

If Bibi won’t fold, Trump—who thanks to 9/11 has the authority to sign any extrajudicial death warrant he so desires—could issue an order to “terminate Bibi’s command…with extreme prejudice.” Though a post-Netanyahu Israel would still be genocidal (“Israel” is just a euphemism for the genocide of Palestine) and doomed (the world and especially the region have seen enough of the Genocidal Zionist Entity and will put it to bed one way or another) the unraveling of Jewish supremacism in Occupied Palestine could conceivably happen more quickly and peacefully if the US president had the courage to take out Bibi with great fanfare, charge Israel with a long list of crimes against America including the Lavon Affair, the Kennedy assassinations, the USS Liberty massacre, and 9/11, declare an emergency, round up Israel-first traitors, and put an end to 61 years of Zionist-occupied governance.

