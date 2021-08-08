“Swami & Steve” offer comic relief for 9/11-COVID

Wise guy guru Swami Beyondanonda and his alter ego straight man Steve Bhaerman run the WakeUpLaughing website, “your one-stop spot for consciousness comedy, new age humor, political comedy and satire, healing laughter, new science and evolutionary up-wising.” I was reminded that it was way past time to bring back the Swami & Steve Show when someone forwarded a meme from them via NYU anti-propaganda prof Mark Crispin Miller:

So I asked myself: Is Swami doing my kind of dark, mordant satire now instead of his New Age comic-cosmic schtick? Better get him on the show and find out!