Steve Kirsch on Why Vax Advocates Refuse to Debate

Steve Kirsch is a self-described “retired high-tech serial entrepreneur” with engineering and computer science degrees from MIT. He is also a leading critic of the COVID vaccines. He writes:

“I used to believe that the FDA, NIH, and CDC were honest organizations. I trusted them. I’m doubly-vaxed with Moderna as of March 29, 2021.

“A month later, I started hearing stories from my friends who reported relatives who died or they themselves became permanently disabled. So I looked into it and the more I looked, the more appalled I became…”

Steve Kirsch has challenged vaccine advocates to debate him, offering various people and institutions sums up to a million dollars, but thus far has not had much luck. He writes:

“If you are an infectious disease professor, county public health officer, COVID fact checker for a mainstream social media company, or a vaccine expert at the CDC, FDA, NIH, Pfizer, or Moderna, and you are interested in making a lot of money just for answering some questions we had, please fill out the form and name your price for a 3 hour session where we get to ask questions.”

Are the experts afraid to debate Steve Kirsch because they know they’ll lose? (Like the University of Wisconsin teachers I challenged to debate me on 9/11?)