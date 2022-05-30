Kevin’s Newsletter
Sterling Harwood Says Biden Is Doing a Good Job
Sterling Harwood Says Biden Is Doing a Good Job

Kevin Barrett
May 30, 2022
Lawyer, philosophy professor and author Sterling Harwood appears as defense attorney for an obviously guilty & doomed client: US president Joe Biden. Harwood emailed me to tell me that he thinks Joe Biden is doing a good job, offering to make the case in public: “See, now’s the time to trot out Dr. Harwood, the Ivy League punching bag, to try to defend Biden at his lowest point. What a show or segment of a show it would make! Fireworks will fly!”

