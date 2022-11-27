Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Sami Jamil Jadallah on Racist Woke Witch-Hunt Against Qatar
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -58:04
-58:04

Sami Jamil Jadallah on Racist Woke Witch-Hunt Against Qatar

He also tries to convince me to move to Morocco
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Nov 27, 2022
1
Share

International business consultant and wildlife foundation manager Sami Jamil Jadallah discusses his article “Qatar World Cup Getting Smeared by a Well-Organized, Well-Funded Racist Attack Machine.” He writes: “My message to these pundits (criticizing Qatar) is to shut the F-CK up and look at your history of hate, racism, and colonial wars. If one does not enjoy a good game without being drunk, that person has a problem. As for LBGT issues, let us keep in mind till recently, sodomy was a criminal felony, and Black and White marriage was illegal and punishable by jail. So please don’t teach us your mentally and ethically corrupt morality. As an Arab and a Muslim, ‘We Are All Qatar.’”

For more Qatar-bashing-bashing, check out my satire “Qatar Doesn't Have Enough Genders to Host a World Cup.”

Discussion about this episode

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett