Ron Unz on “Israel and the Holocaust Hoax”

Ron Unz‘s new article “American Pravda: Israel and the Holocaust Hoax” opens with a review of Tom Segev’s The Seventh Million: Israel and the Holocaust. Unz notes that Segev’s research confirms Lenni Brenner’s argument that intense Nazi-Zionist cooperation throughout the 1930s set the stage for the creation of Israel. But Segev’s account of the Holocaust draws heavily on such highly dubious sources as the sadomasochistic fantasist and “Auschwitz survivor” Yehiel De-Nur, whose ludicrously pornographic accounts of life in the camps were eagerly devoured by the founding generation of Israel.

Unz notes:

“In reading Segev’s account of the role of the Holocaust in Israeli society and the sort of outrageous Holocaust stories that dominated the narrative in that country, I couldn’t avoid noticing a strong connection to much more recent events.

“The surprisingly successful Hamas attack on October 7th was deeply embarrassing to the Israelis, and pro-Israel propagandists soon began heavily emphasizing ridiculous hoaxes such as the claims of forty beheaded babies or a baby roasted in an oven. All of these frauds were provided by extremely disreputable characters, but eagerly accepted and promoted by leading Western political elites and media outlets.”

Is the canonical account of the Holocaust, like the “beheaded and roasted babies” myths of October 7, the product of mentally disturbed fantasists like Yehiel De-Nur and Yossi Landau? Is there something about Jewish culture that favors the production of sadomasochistic fantasy as a response to tribal trauma? And/or something about Jewish power that forces the whole Western world to accept such insane fantasies as historical reality? Let’s ask Ron Unz…

