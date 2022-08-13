Ron Unz on Alex Jones, Cass Sunstein, "Cognitive Infiltration"

Ron Unz of the Unz Review discusses his new articles “Alex Jones, Cass Sunstein, and ‘Cognitive Infiltration’” and “Twitter Cancels Russia Over Covid Biowarfare Accusations.”

Are true conspiracy theories (9/11 was a neocon-Zionist false flag, COVID emerged from a US bio-attack on Wuhan and Qom, Podesta’s Wikileaked emails appear to contain references to elite pedophilia) obscured by the deliberate promulgation of false ones? Was the idea that “nobody died at Sandy Hook,” and the whole “crisis actor” meme, generated by those whose job is to “disable the purveyors of conspiracy theories” by “cognitively infiltrating conspiracy movements” in such a way as to spread “beneficial cognitive diversity”? And has the COVID skepticism movement likewise been manipulated to obscure the crucial issue of the pandemic’s likely origin in a US bio-attack on China and Iran?

Ron Unz is the author of several new books on conspiracy theories, World War II, and other controversial issues.