Rolf Lindgren on the Conspiracy to Turn Republicans into Conspiracy Theorists; Joel Hirschhorn on “Data Manipulation Pushed Pandemic”

First half hour: Republican Party activist Rolf Lindgren has been organizing well-attended meet-ups in Dane County, Wisconsin—and educating fellow party members about 9/11, the New World Order, the Great Reset, the USS Liberty, the Pearl Harbor “Day of Deceit,” and other controversial topics. Rolf says the Republicans have changed quite a bit since they witch-hunted me out of the University of Wisconsin in 2006 (for “corrupting the youth of Athens” with non-mainstream interpretations of 9/11). So…Is the mainstream media right about the Republican Party becoming the party of “conspiracy theorists”? And is that such a bad thing?

Final half hour: Ph.D. Metallurgist and venerable activist Joel Hirschhorn, author of a 9/11 Truth Manifesto, recently submitted an article to World Net Daily. Joel’s headline was “Data Manipulation Pushed Pandemic.” WND published it as “How 1 Big Lie from Fauci turned the world upside down.” Hirschhorn argues that Fauci, the CDC, and the mainstream media echo chamber deliberately confused COVID’s infection fatality rate (IFR) with the much higher case fatality rate (CFR). Hirschhorn quotes Fauci: “The seasonal flu that we deal with every year has a mortality of 0.1%,” whereas coronavirus is “10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu…The stated mortality overall of [the coronavirus] when you look at all the data including China is about 3%.”

Fauci’s math doesn’t add up. Worse, he seems to be intentionally confusing the CFR with the IFR. While the CFR—the percentage of people who die after being officially diagnosed—may indeed be somewhere in the neighborhood of 2% to 3%, there are a great many people (such as yours truly) who catch COVID but never get officially diagnosed. Meanwhile, almost all severely ill people do get diagnosed and become “cases.” That means that the actual mortality rate of COVID, the Infection Fatality Rate (IFR), is probably about one-tenth of the CFR, i.e. around or under .5%.