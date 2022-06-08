Kevin’s Newsletter
Ray McGinnis on Freedom Convoy vs. Canadian COVID Dystopia
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Jun 08, 2022
Ray McGinnis, author of Unanswered Questions: What the September Eleventh Families Asked and the 9/11 Commission Ignored, joins me to discuss his new article “The Freedom Convoy & the Collapse of Canadian Liberalism.”

It’s an excellent article. McGinnis’s point—that Trudeau’s ultra-liberalism has somehow morphed into authoritarian totalitarianism—is a good one, and his arguments and evidence are convincing. But I suspect that it isn’t so much that Trudeau has betrayed liberalism, as that liberalism itself is collapsing under the weight of its own contradictions.

