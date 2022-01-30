Kevin’s Newsletter
Psychotherapist Fran Shure on 9/11 & COVID Psy-Ops
Psychotherapist Fran Shure on 9/11 & COVID Psy-Ops

Kevin Barrett
Jan 30, 2022
Psychotherapist Frances Shure  is the author of Why Do Good People Become Silent — or Worse — About 9/11?, a 23-part series that is expected to be eventually published as a book. In the latest installment, “Part 23-B: The Role of the Media — The Structure of the Media: Digital Media and ‘Warp-Speed’ Censorship in the Covid Era,” Fran analyzes the censorship epidemic that has swept America and the world during recent years, and discusses the way fear has been weaponized to brainwash the public into accepting the sacred myths of 9/11 and COVID.

Kevin Barrett
