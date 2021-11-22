Kevin’s Newsletter
Poet-Scholar Tom Breidenbach on Vaccine Letter to Family & Friends
Poet-Scholar Tom Breidenbach on Vaccine Letter to Family & Friends

Kevin Barrett
Nov 22, 2021
Poet, academician, and 9/11 truth advocate Tom Breidenbach recently penned “A Letter to my Family and Friends” that begins:  “I know many of you have taken the Covid-19 vaccines. I do not wish to alarm you, yet my conscience compels me to share with you concerns about the vaccines that have been voiced by prominent scientists and doctors as well as by journalists and researchers…” (Read the rest at Tom’s new Substack.)

Tom Breidenbach has analyzed 9/11 as a human sacrifice, developed that analysis in twin books of poetry, and elaborated on the insights of literary anthropologist René Girard regarding the ubiquity of scapegoating and sacrifice.

