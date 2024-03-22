Pilot and 9/11 Whistleblower Glen Stanish on What Really Happened That Day

Retired commercial airline pilot Glen Stanish reflects on the history of the 9/11 truth movement. Was a consensus ever reached about how the illusion of hijacked-then-crashed planes was manufactured? Were the crashed planes ever identified based on their dozens of virtually-indestructible parts with serial numbers and replacement date codes? If not, why not? Whatever happened to Glen’s friend Christopher Bollyn, author of Solving 9/11, which implicates Israel as the author of 9/11? Could the Gaza genocide have been avoided if the truth about Israel’s responsibility for 9/11 had been successfully forced into the mainstream?

Glen Stanish is the author of Uncle Sam’s Christian Patriots.

Excerpt from the interview:

How did you get interested in 9/11? And how did you wake up to the fact that the official story was a bunch of nonsense?

Well, back in 2001 I had been subscribing to American Free Press. A few years before that I was flying for TWA and an old TWA captain introduced me to the Spotlight. Anyway, it eventually reemerged as American Free Press. I liked quite a few of their contributors, but especially Christopher Boleyn. I really liked his articles and thought that he was bold and courageous and truthful. I just liked his writing style.

But anyway, shortly after the (9/11) event, when some articles first started coming out about alternative theories, I thought, “man, I think you guys are going a little bit too far this time,” and I thought “I'm going to look for whatever other evidence that would maybe disprove some of the theories.

And the more I looked, the more I thought, man, oh man, you know, I can't believe it.

But anyway, one article in particular that Chris Bollyn wrote about was the crash site at Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and how the mayor and all these witnesses who were there immediately within 15 feet of the smoking crater said that they never found any evidence of a Boeing 757. So I started thinking about how part of our training, as new hires and as recurrent training, there's a course called Crew Resource Management. And it's a study of airline accidents and incidents. And, you know, you always look at the well-documented scenes, and you also look at cockpit voice recordings and air traffic control recordings and flight data recordings and the scenes of the accidents. And I thought, “how can there not be any wreckage?” There are indestructible engine cores and landing gear and tail sections and normally a debris field, even during high speed, high descent rate contacts with terrain.

So anyway, I thought I'd give American Free Press a call. I think I spoke with Chris Petherick and he put me in touch with Chris Bollyn and we got to talking about these things and that's what started me on looking into it and definitely suspecting that something else was going on.





This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit kevinbarrett.substack.com/subscribe