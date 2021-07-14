Kevin’s Newsletter
Peter Myers on NWO & Freemasonry
Peter Myers on NWO & Freemasonry

Does Tony Fauci work for the "hidden hand"?
Kevin Barrett
Jul 14, 2021
Australian New World Order researcher Peter Myers returns to raise questions about the role of Freemasonry in the last two centuries of world history. Was Stalin a Freemason? Why were Peter's emails on the topic censored? Were the French and Russian Revolutions organized by Freemasons? Was Bolshevism's cultural genocide against Eastern Orthodox Christianity driven by Freemasonic anti-religion ideology? Was Cecil Rhodes' secret society The Round Tablepart of a Freemasonic world takeover bid? Why does Anthony Fauci flash Masonic handsigns? Is ex-Freemason whistleblower Altiyan Childs right to fear for his life?

