Australian New World Order researcher Peter Myers returns to raise questions about the role of Freemasonry in the last two centuries of world history. Was Stalin a Freemason? Why were Peter’s emails on the topic censored? Were the French and Russian Revolutions organized by Freemasons? Was Bolshevism’s cultural genocide against Eastern Orthodox Christianity driven by Freemasonic anti-religion ideology? Was Cecil Rhodes’ secret society The Round Tablepart of a Freemasonic world takeover bid? Why does Anthony Fauci flash Masonic handsigns? Is ex-Freemason whistleblower Altiyan Childs right to fear for his life?
Peter Myers on NWO & Freemasonry
Does Tony Fauci work for the "hidden hand"?
Jul 14, 2021
Truth Jihad Radio
