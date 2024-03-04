Peter Koenig on “Israel Is an Illegal State”, Eric Walberg on “Islam and Jesus as Jewish Messiah”

First 20 minutes: Peter Koenig recently posted an analysis and video of Dr. Ralph Wilde’s presentation to the ICJ which “completely destroys the legality of Israel, of Israel’s existence. Going back by over 100 years to the Balfour Declaration of 1917, all the way to the illegal UK ‘handing over’ of Palestine in 1947 to the United Nations.” We may also discuss his other recent articles “Who Owns the World?“, “The Brain Is the Battlefield of the Future,” “Navalny’s Death – A Western-Instigated False Flag”? and more. Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world.

Final 35 minutes: Eric Walberg discusses his recent articles “Islam and Jesus as Jewish Messiah,” “Godless in America,” and “Pauline Christianity vs. Jesus as Jewish Messiah.”





