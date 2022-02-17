Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Nick of "For Liberty" on How to Take This World Back
Nick of "For Liberty" on How to Take This World Back

Kevin Barrett
Feb 17, 2022
Nick (a.k.a. "Truther Nick") of the For Liberty radio show offers ideas on "how to take this world back." We discuss whether ideologies and religions, or psychopathic power-mongers, are the problem; the centrality of hatred and scapegoating to politics according to Carl Schmitt and René Girard; why it's important to use words correctly; how the binary left-right paradigm has outlived its usefulness; and much more.

