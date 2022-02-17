Nick (a.k.a. "Truther Nick") of the For Liberty radio show offers ideas on "how to take this world back." We discuss whether ideologies and religions, or psychopathic power-mongers, are the problem; the centrality of hatred and scapegoating to politics according to Carl Schmitt and René Girard; why it's important to use words correctly; how the binary left-right paradigm has outlived its usefulness; and much more.
Nick of "For Liberty" on How to Take This World Back
Feb 17, 2022
Truth Jihad Radio
