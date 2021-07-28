Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Moti Nissani: Death to Oligarchs!
5
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -59:51
-59:51

Moti Nissani: Death to Oligarchs!

Why We Won't Get Democracy without a Revolution
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Jul 28, 2021
5
Share

Moti Nissani is one of the most knowledgable and outspoken academic opponents of the American Deep State and the oligarchy that owns it. His "Encyclopedia of Domestic Assassinations" lists more than 40 of the Deep State's political murders of domestic opponents, while "Who Rules the Anglosphere?" exposes the nature and identity of the psychopathic oligarchs who dominate the West's fake democracies.

In this conversation Prof. Nissani explains the difference between oligarchy and democracy, explains why direct democracy (as advocated by the late Senator Mike Gravel) is the only real kind, and suggests that only a violent revolution targeting the oligarchs will make American democracy possible.

Moti Nissani holds a Ph.D. in genetics and has taught zoology, biology, mathematics, psychology, history, human ecology, and elephants.

Discussion about this episode

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett