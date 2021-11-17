Biological warfare scholar Meryl Nass, M.D. returns to update us on her research on COVID-19 related issues, including vaccine efficacy and side effects, alternative treatments, and much more. What does Dr. Nass think about Aaron Rodgers’ claim that it’s his body, his choice? Why are the majority of COVID deaths in Vermont vaccinated people, while in Texas it’s the opposite? Is the “WARP speed” vaccinate-kids program medically justified?
Meryl Nass Updates Us on COVID/Vaccine Research
Nov 17, 2021
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post