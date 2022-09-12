Matthew Ehret on “King Charles’ Great Reset”

Matthew Ehret of Canadian Patriot, one of the most important of the younger generation of intellectuals shaped by 9/11, discusses his brand-new published-two-hours-before-showtime article “Can Britain Break From Feudalism or Will King Charles’ Great Reset Go Unchallenged?” Matt raises some interesting questions:

*Why was the Great Reset officially launched by none other than then-Prince, now-King, Charles?

*Why did legislators and top officials of every Five Eyes Commonwealth member state have to swear allegiance to King Charles?!

*Why is the British Crown the world’s largest property owner, clocking in possessions amounting to 6.6 billion acres across Australia, New Zealand, Northern Ireland, Canada, Great Britain and the Falkland Islands?

*Why does the Crown, a supposedly antiquated and irrelevant institution, control “nearly the entire seabed (and half the seashore) around the UK” setting it up to become “the biggest beneficiary of UK’s Green Agenda” thanks to mandated offshore windmills?

We’ll also discuss “CHARLES’ EMPIRE: THE ROYAL RESET RIDDLE” by Winter Oak, which Matt published as a guest post.