Mathew Crawford on World War E “Globalists vs. Globalists” Hypothesis, and More

Mathew Crawford of Rounding the Earth recently emailed me: “What are the chances that World War E is ‘globalists trying to pilot China’ vs. ‘other globalists trying to pilot America’, where the Rothschilds are the most likely source using China and perhaps Elon has taken control of American machinery by virtue of having the satellite system that breaks the symmetry. Thoughts?” My first thought was: “I’d better invite Mathew on the show to talk about this.”

Mathew Crawford is an “Educator, Entrepreneur, Statistician, Finance Specialist, and Founder of Rounding the Earth.”