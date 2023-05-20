Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Mathew Crawford on World War E “Globalists vs. Globalists” Hypothesis, and More
2
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -56:19
-56:19

Mathew Crawford on World War E “Globalists vs. Globalists” Hypothesis, and More

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
May 20, 2023
2
1
Share

Mathew Crawford of Rounding the Earth recently emailed me: “What are the chances that World War E is ‘globalists trying to pilot China’ vs. ‘other globalists trying to pilot America’, where the Rothschilds are the most likely source using China and perhaps Elon has taken control of American machinery by virtue of having the satellite system that breaks the symmetry. Thoughts?” My first thought was: “I’d better invite Mathew on the show to talk about this.”

Mathew Crawford is an “Educator, Entrepreneur, Statistician, Finance Specialist, and Founder of Rounding the Earth.”

Discussion about this episode

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett