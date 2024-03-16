Kevin’s Newsletter

Mahmood OD on Zionist Genocide and Solutions
Mahmood OD on Zionist Genocide and Solutions

Kevin Barrett
Mar 16, 2024

Mahmood OD returns to Truth Jihad Radio to discuss the ongoing genocide of Gaza and how to stop it.

Mahmood OD, a native Palestinian born in Haifa, is the author of 2048: A Manifesto for the One State Solution in Israel Palestine. In it, he considers the underlying causes of the violence and instability in the region, and proposes a simple and sensible solution, starting with: “The whole conflict can be solved with one thing: Equality. But to reach the stage of equality, one must establish basic understanding about the other side…”



