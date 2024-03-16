Mahmood OD on Zionist Genocide and Solutions

Mahmood OD returns to Truth Jihad Radio to discuss the ongoing genocide of Gaza and how to stop it.

Mahmood OD, a native Palestinian born in Haifa, is the author of 2048: A Manifesto for the One State Solution in Israel Palestine. In it, he considers the underlying causes of the violence and instability in the region, and proposes a simple and sensible solution, starting with: “The whole conflict can be solved with one thing: Equality. But to reach the stage of equality, one must establish basic understanding about the other side…”





