Lori Price on “CLG in the Crosshairs of Totalitarian Censors”

Lori Price of Citizens for Legitimate Government discusses CLG’s latest censorship problem, then in the last 15 minutes Rolf Lindgren discusses tomorrow’s Republican Party picnic in Verona, WI featuring a 40-minute speech by Sen. Ron Johnson. (Jim Fetzer and I plan to be there—don’t tell Antifa!)

CLG’s June 22 newsletter was blocked by Yahoo email servers because it included a link to a Gateway Pundit article, “Pfizer Ordered by Uruguayan Judge to Report Composition of Covid-19 Vaccines Including Any Presence of ‘Graphene Oxide’ or ‘Nanotechnological Elements.”

The article did not include “misinformation.” It merely reported on facts that contradict the official virus-vaccine narrative propagated by the Vaccine Industrial Complex, which includes the FDA, the CDC, the mainstream media, corporate America, every major institution, and other “health” agencies bought off by Big Pharma:

According to a recent ruling by a Uruguayan judge, the government and the pharmaceutical company Pfizer must provide all the information they have on the COVID vaccine’s biochemical composition, including any evidence of “graphene oxide” or “nanotechnological elements” as well as proof of the vaccine’s efficacy and safety. Administrative Litigation Court (TCA) Judge Alejandro Recarey made the order in response to a request to suspend the immunization of children from five years of age in Uruguay. According to the court order released on Saturday, Judge Alejandro Recarey ordered the Presidency, the Ministry of Public Health, the State Health Services Administration (ASSE), and Pfizer to present all the information on Covid-19 vaccines within 48 hours, El Observador reported.