First hour: Peter McCullough, MD has spent much of the past three years defying unprecedented censorship while publicizing evidence-based COVID treatment protocols and questioning key aspects of the official response to the pandemic. On December 7, citing increasing reports of injuries and deaths from mRNA vaccines, Dr. McCullough, speaking at a US Senate roundtable, called for them to be withdrawn from the market.

Regular Truth Jihad Radio listeners know there is strong evidence that the vaccines are causing injuries and deaths. The question is, how many? Precisely how dangerous are these experimental injections? What is their real cost-benefit profile? Big Pharma and its captive medical, scientific, and journalistic establishments don’t want us to know, and work overtime to avoid doing and publicizing the studies that would answer those questions (for all vaccines, not just COVID mRNA injections).

Meanwhile, Ron Unz appeared on this show two weeks ago with what appears to be good news: Worldwide mortality data does not support high-end estimates of mRNA vaccine deaths. Is Unz’s analysis correct? Let’s ask Dr. McCullough.

Dr. Peter McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist, and the Chief Scientific Officer of The Wellness Company.

Second hour: Peter Myers‘ latest email digest discusses the world’s largest gathering of high-end prostitutes (the WEF in Davos), the tyrannical WHO Pandemic Treaty featuring IHR amendments that could institute a global vaccine passport, Germany’s sudden vax reversal and attempt to back out of its deal with Pfizer, Switzerland’s destruction of millions of doses of mRNA vaccines, and Peter Hotez’s claim (touted in a WHO video) that “antivax activism is deadlier that global terrorism.”

Prof. fired for (un?)Islamic imagery?!

Finally, you may have heard about the Hamline University Art History professor who was fired after students complained about her showing paintings depicting the Prophet of Islam. Are Islamic student activists falling into the identity politics trap? And what does Islam really say about religious images and iconography? Today’s khutbah (Islamic sermon) addressed the controversy: