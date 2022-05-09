Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Linh Dinh on Globetrotting Through the Scamdemic
Linh Dinh on Globetrotting Through the Scamdemic

Kevin Barrett
May 09, 2022
Expatriate American writer-photographer Linh Dinh fled Vietnam shortly before the first big lockdown and spent the rest of the scamdemic flitting from country to country, one step ahead of the brain police. Laos…Cairo…Alexandria…Aswan…Tirana…Cape Town…Klos….Swakopmund…Rehoboth…Windhoek…these are just some of the places Linh has immortalized in his “Postcards from the End of [the] America[n Empire]” (pictures here and articles here).

Now that he’s back in a time zone compatible with my live radio show, it’s time for Linh to resume his duties as the Roving Global Correspondent for Truth Jihad Radio. In this interview we discuss some of the many manifestations of mass formation psychosis around COVID and Ukraine, and debate whether the alternative media cup is half-full or half-empty.

