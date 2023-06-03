Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Linh Dinh on “Brave New Reset”
Linh Dinh on "Brave New Reset"

We argue about the vax, Unz, and more
Kevin Barrett
Jun 03, 2023
In “Brave New Reset” Linh Dinh says Cormac McCarthy’s The Road (2006) and Zhang Yingyu’s The Book of Swindles (1617) resonate with today’s civilizational meltdown and ever-escalating war: “Nothing flips over the nicely appointed table of civilization like war. That’s where we’re headed, on multiple fronts. The main reason for this is, again, scarcity. Grabbing your water, oil, food and women, your enemy won’t just snarl, but kill you. In too many places, that savage energy needs an urgent release.”

Linh also mentions getting “Drugged, Robbed But Not Knifed.”

